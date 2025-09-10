2 adults, 2 juveniles in custody after multi-county chase ends in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — Four people are in custody after a high-speed chase that started in a neighboring county ended in a Greene County neighborhood on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A deputy encountered a stolen vehicle in Fayette County after observing it disobeying a traffic signal and immediately leaving, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy David Bivens.
News Center 7 previously reported that the pursuit started in Fayette County before 4 p.m. and continued west on U.S. 35 through the eastern parts of Greene County.
The chase ended in a neighborhood near the area of Maumee Drive and Bellbrook Avenue.
Two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody, Deputy Bivens told News Center 7.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘They just want answers;’ Cierra Chapman’s family surprised Sunoco shootout may have tie to her case
- Reported serious crash closes both directions of U.S. 42 in Greene County
- Popular coffee shop to open first Dayton-area location this week
The vehicle exited into a residential neighborhood after exiting off U.S. 35 westbound.
The OnStar system electronically disabled the vehicle. It slowed and came to rest in the yard of a residence, Deputy Bivens said.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies continue to investigate and are working on criminal charges.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group