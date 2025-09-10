2 adults, 2 juveniles in custody after multi-county chase ends in Xenia neighborhood

Police lights (Matt Gush/Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Four people are in custody after a high-speed chase that started in a neighboring county ended in a Greene County neighborhood on Tuesday.

A deputy encountered a stolen vehicle in Fayette County after observing it disobeying a traffic signal and immediately leaving, according to Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy David Bivens.

News Center 7 previously reported that the pursuit started in Fayette County before 4 p.m. and continued west on U.S. 35 through the eastern parts of Greene County.

The chase ended in a neighborhood near the area of Maumee Drive and Bellbrook Avenue.

Two adults and two juveniles were taken into custody, Deputy Bivens told News Center 7.

The vehicle exited into a residential neighborhood after exiting off U.S. 35 westbound.

The OnStar system electronically disabled the vehicle. It slowed and came to rest in the yard of a residence, Deputy Bivens said.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies continue to investigate and are working on criminal charges.

