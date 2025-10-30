2 area departments investigating car, garage burglaries in same neighborhood

Two police departments in southern Montgomery County are looking for a group that burglarized cars and at least one garage this week.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two police departments in southern Montgomery County are looking for a group that burglarized cars and at least one garage this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This happened on Sherwood Forrest Drive. Part of the road falls in Miamisburg, and the other in West Carrollton. Now, both communities’ police departments have open investigations.

TRENDING STORIES:

A iWitness7 viewer sent News Center 7 several home security videos showing what looks like a group of younger men trying to break into cars in the Sherwood Forrest neighborhood.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, one video shows two guys checking a car in a driveway and in the street at the same time before seeing they’re locked and taking off.

The videos sent to our newsroom show this happening at four different houses over less than an hour between 3:50 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Miamisburg’s police chief told News Center 7’s John Bedell they’ve taken four reports of juveniles going through cars and stuff being stolen in two of those cases. They also have one burglary from an open garage.

West Carrollton Police say “likely the same group” broke into and damaged one car, but didn’t steal anything. Officers are also aware of at least two other unlocked cars the group rummaged through without swiping items.

Allen Stone told News Center 7 that this has been the talk of the neighborhood.

“We’re trying to, all of us, keep an eye out, kind of got a little glimpse of their car,” he said.

Aside from being on alert with the neighborhood watch group, Stone said he won’t be parking in his driveway.

“After seeing that, I’m going to pull back to the garage,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group