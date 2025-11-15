2 area men sentenced for roles in drugs, money laundering

MIDDLETOWN — Two area men have been sentenced for their roles in a drug operation.

Drey Lewis, 30, and Tyler Watkins, 35, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison for narcotics and money laundering crimes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Both men are from Middletown.

U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace II announced Thursday several arrests, indictments, guilty pleas, and sentencings that occurred during the government shutdown.

Lewis was an inmate at the Butler County Jail.

He coordinated drug activity from a federal prison. This included a Mexican source of supply, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Watkins handled the drugs and money outside of prison.

Gerace said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office remained active during the shutdown.

They completed “excepted duties related to national security, violations of federal law, and essential public safety functions,” he added.

