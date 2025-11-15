2 area men sentenced for roles in drugs, money laundering

Drey Lewis (L); Tyler Watkins (R) Photos contributed by Butler County Jail
By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — Two area men have been sentenced for their roles in a drug operation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Drey Lewis, 30, and Tyler Watkins, 35, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison for narcotics and money laundering crimes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

Both men are from Middletown.

U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace II announced Thursday several arrests, indictments, guilty pleas, and sentencings that occurred during the government shutdown.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lewis was an inmate at the Butler County Jail.

He coordinated drug activity from a federal prison. This included a Mexican source of supply, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Watkins handled the drugs and money outside of prison.

Gerace said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office remained active during the shutdown.

They completed “excepted duties related to national security, violations of federal law, and essential public safety functions,” he added.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!