2 arrested after elderly man scammed out of large amount of cash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people are behind bars after deputies said they scammed an elderly man out of a large amount of money.

On June 16, it was reported to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office that a man was scammed out of a large sum of money.

The victim said he was contacted by phone and text messages advising him that his bank was compromised and his money was no longer safe.

The suspects talked to the victim into going to the bank and withdrawing a large amount of cash, according to a media release.

Once the victim had the cash, it was arranged that someone would come to pick it up and give him a check for the same amount.

A suspect later came to the victim’s house and took the cash.

The suspects also tried to talk the victim into making another withdrawal.

Family members got involved and contacted deputies.

Members of the Grand Lake Task Force and FBI agents arranged for a meet-up with the suspects.

During the arranged meeting on June 17, the two suspects were arrested, and a large amount of cash was found on them.

The suspects were identified as Xinxing Chen, 32, and Yaolong Zhou, 37.

Deputies said both suspects are in the United States on work visas from the People’s Republic of China.

Deputies reminded residents that if you are contacted by someone to turn money over to them for no reason, this is more than likely a scam. Please contact local law enforcement immediately.

