2 arrested after elderly man scammed out of large amount of cash

Arrest (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WHIO Staff

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people are behind bars after deputies said they scammed an elderly man out of a large amount of money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On June 16, it was reported to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office that a man was scammed out of a large sum of money.

The victim said he was contacted by phone and text messages advising him that his bank was compromised and his money was no longer safe.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspects talked to the victim into going to the bank and withdrawing a large amount of cash, according to a media release.

Once the victim had the cash, it was arranged that someone would come to pick it up and give him a check for the same amount.

A suspect later came to the victim’s house and took the cash.

The suspects also tried to talk the victim into making another withdrawal.

Family members got involved and contacted deputies.

Members of the Grand Lake Task Force and FBI agents arranged for a meet-up with the suspects.

During the arranged meeting on June 17, the two suspects were arrested, and a large amount of cash was found on them.

The suspects were identified as Xinxing Chen, 32, and Yaolong Zhou, 37.

Deputies said both suspects are in the United States on work visas from the People’s Republic of China.

Deputies reminded residents that if you are contacted by someone to turn money over to them for no reason, this is more than likely a scam. Please contact local law enforcement immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!