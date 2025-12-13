2 arrested after K9 detects drugs during traffic stop

K9 Ruger with the suspected drugs seized

EATON — Police, with the help of K9 Ruger, seized suspected drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

On Dec. 9, Eaton police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on South Barron Street.

While conducting the stop, officers saw evidence that led them to deploy K9 Ruger.

Ruger detected narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered two separate narcotics inside the vehicle suspected to be methamphetamine and fentanyl/heroin.

Michelle Frazier and James Reese, the occupants of the vehicle, were charged with multiple drug offenses.

Frazier faces charges including possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reese is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

