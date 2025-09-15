2 arrested after large amount of drugs found in home, car

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people are facing charges after a large amount of drug were found in Logan County.

On Sept. 12, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest 43-year-old William Sheets.

Detectives found Sheets in the driveway, seated in a minivan.

Also in the minivan was 37-year-old Andrea Smith.

Detectives saw Sheets remove suspected drugs from his pockets and throw them in the center console of the car, according to a media release.

While trying to take Sheets into custody, he kicked the minivan door closed, locking the keys inside.

Sheets told detectives he “was in enough trouble” and “didn’t need any more charges.”

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a “substantial amount” of crystal methamphetamine, unidentified white powder, and drug paraphernalia along with several cell phones.

Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were also located inside a purse said to belong to Smith.

While being transported to the Logan County Jail, Smith lost consciousness in the back of the patrol car.

She admitted to taking methadone to prevent withdrawal while in jail.

Shortly after the arrest of Sheets and Smith, 46-year-old Angela Borger arrived on the scene.

Borger is Sheet’s live-in girlfriend and owner of the home and vehicles on the property.

While searching the property, detectives found more drugs and what appeared to be materials for making drugs.

Sheets and Borger were taken into custody.

Smith was released with the intention of pursuing criminal charges later.

