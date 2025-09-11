2 arrested after multiple children found living in ‘extremely unsafe’ home, deputies say

BUTLER COUNTY — Two people were arrested after deputies found that multiple children were living in “extremely unsafe conditions” in an area home.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at the 1500 block of Biscayne Drive in St. Clair Township on Tuesday. A caller reported seeing a small child unsupervised after getting off a school bus, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The complainant walked the child to his residence. After going inside, they discovered that the child’s caregiver was unresponsive. Deputies also found multiple small children.

“After repeated announcements, a male subject—the children’s uncle—was eventually located asleep in a back bedroom,” deputies said.

The residence was found to be extremely unsafe for children, with a white powdery chemical on the floor, fecal matter on the walls, and insects throughout the home.

There was also no food in the refrigerator or cabinets, and trash, dirty diapers, and more fecal matter littered the floors. Additionally, there were no clean clothes, bedding, or designated sleeping areas for the children, Sheriff Jones stated.

“It’s horrible the condition these children were living in,” said Sheriff Jones. “We appreciate our citizens who see something and say something.”

Children Services were contacted, and the children’s mother was also located.

She admitted she was aware of the conditions, stating her brother and sister were supposed to care for the children while she worked, but “they never do.”

Children Services placed the children with responsible adults, deputies say.

As a result of the investigation, Adamaris Llamile Gutierrez, 24, and Christopher Gutierrez Perez, 18, were arrested and charged with Endangering Children.

Further investigation revealed that Perez is in the United States illegally from Guatemala.

He is being held on an ICE detainer in addition to local charges.

