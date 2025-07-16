2 arrested after police find guns, suspected drugs during traffic stop

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested after officers found suspected drugs and guns during a traffic stop in Miami Township on Friday.

Officers initially pulled the vehicle over due to fictitious tags, according to a post from the Miami Township Police Department.

While investigating, officers learned the driver didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle.

Authorities also found narcotics, a narcotics pipe, and two handguns inside the vehicle or on the people involved.

Firearms found during traffic stop (Miami Township Police Department)

Adam Colwell and Brandy Strickland were arrested as a result of the traffic stop, the post said.

Colwell was charged with having weapons under disability and improper handling in a motor vehicle.

Strickland was charged with having weapons under disability, falsifications and a CCW violation.

They may face charges related to the suspected narcotics after lab results come back, according to the post.

Colwell and Strickland are not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail at this time.

