2 arrested after state trooper finds 15 grams of suspected fentanyl during I-70 traffic stop

Police lights
Traffic Stop Arrest FILE PHOTO: 2 arrested after state trooper finds 15 grams of suspected fentanyl during I-70 traffic stop (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a social media post that a Wayne County dispatcher received a report of a red vehicle hitting a guardrail on I-70 Westbound near the 150-mile marker on August 7.

The vehicle continued west down I-70 when the trooper found it near 146-mile marker.

TRENDING STORIES:

The trooper discovered both the driver and the passenger unconscious inside.

“While checking their welfare, Trooper (Jake) Ridgway saw a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance plainly visible between the passenger’s legs,” said an Indiana State Police spokesperson. “The substance is suspected to be fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.”

The trooper arrested the driver, Justin Dawson, 45, on several preliminary charges, including a felony count of possession of a narcotic drug.

The passenger, Roxanne Steele, 43, was arrested on a preliminary felony count of possession of a narcotic drug.

The suspected fentanyl was seized as evidence and submitted to the ISP laboratory for more analysis.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!