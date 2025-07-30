2 arrested after ‘violent fight’ captured in viral video

Five people have been charged after what local officials called a “violent fight” in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday.

CINCINNATI — Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a “violent fight” in downtown Cincinnati early Saturday, according to WCPO-9 TV.

Cincinnati police said Montianez Merriweather, 34, and Dekyra Vernon, 24, were arrested and charged with felonious assault and aggravated rioting on Tuesday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said they were able to identify all victims and suspects involved in the fight.

Five unnamed were charged, and Theetge said police “anticipate more” charges, calling for people involved to turn themselves in to police.

The fight occurred near the intersection of Fourth and Elm streets after 3 a.m. on Saturday, WCPO-9 TV reported.

By the time authorities arrived on scene, the people injured were still there but many others had already left.

Videos of the fight, which went viral on social media, show dozens of people involved in the altercation, with some sustaining visible injuries, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The videos depict a chaotic scene where a man is chased into the road and attacked by several people, resulting in scrapes on his face and a bloody nose.

Another clip shows a woman being punched in the head, followed by a man striking her in the face, causing her to fall unconscious with blood coming from her mouth.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval expressed outrage over the incident.

“I am outraged by the vicious fight that occurred downtown,” Pureval said in a statement. “It is horrifying to watch, and this unacceptable and disgusting behavior is intolerable in any part of our community.”

He also clarified that the incident is not believed to be connected to major events held downtown, such as the Cincinnati Music Festival or the Reds game.

