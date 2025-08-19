2 arrested in connection with large drug bust in Urbana

URBANA — On August 7, 2025, a significant drug bust occurred in Urbana, Ohio, as law enforcement executed a search warrant on Bloomfield Avenue, uncovering substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The operation was part of a joint investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Urbana Police Division. During the search, numerous baggies of a white crystal substance and white powdery substance were found, indicating drug trafficking activities.

Authorities discovered that the suspect, Sarah Shackle, had been using a storage unit in Springfield, Ohio, to store drugs before distributing them in Champaign County. A subsequent search of the storage unit by the Champaign and Clark County Sheriff’s Offices revealed additional quantities of suspected methamphetamine and over 200 prescription pills.

Shackle was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, both second-degree felonies, and was incarcerated in the Tri-County Jail. Investigators also identified Destiny Collins as a partner in the operation.

Although Collins was not present during the initial search, further investigation at the residence led to the discovery of additional drug-related items.

Additional charges are anticipated against both Shackle and Collins once the case is presented to the Grand Jury.

The investigation highlights ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region. As the case progresses, further legal actions are expected against those involved.

