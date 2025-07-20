2 arrested during county-wide call for help at large party in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two people were arrested during a county-wide call for assistance, signal 99, at a large party in a local neighborhood.

The signal 99 was called out around 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Willowwood Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that the call was canceled at 12:23 a.m.

The two people were arrested for being disruptive, the supervisor said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

