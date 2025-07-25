2 attacked by dog in Greene County; dog put down

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Two people were hurt after a dog attack in Xenia on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 5 p.m., Xenia police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Circle Drive for reports of a dog attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

A dog attacked two people inside a home.

Both were taken to an area hospital, according to police on the scene.

Officers put the dog down.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!