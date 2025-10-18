2 cars crash into buildings in Trotwood

Car into building Trotwood
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after two cars crashed into buildings in Trotwood Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Trotwood police were called to the crash at Grand Avenue and South Broadway Street around 7 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Trotwood sergeant on scene confirmed that two cars, a box truck, and a sedan had crashed into buildings.

No one was hurt, according to the sergeant.

Our News Center 7 crew spotted a sedan into a brick building and a box truck that had taken off what appeared to be siding or the roof of another building.

We are working to learn what led up to this crash and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!