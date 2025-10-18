2 cars crash into buildings in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after two cars crashed into buildings in Trotwood Friday night.

Trotwood police were called to the crash at Grand Avenue and South Broadway Street around 7 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A Trotwood sergeant on scene confirmed that two cars, a box truck, and a sedan had crashed into buildings.

No one was hurt, according to the sergeant.

Our News Center 7 crew spotted a sedan into a brick building and a box truck that had taken off what appeared to be siding or the roof of another building.

We are working to learn what led up to this crash and will continue to follow this story.

