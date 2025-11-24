2 counties get millions in funding for construction, renovation of jails

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local jails got millions in state funding to help support construction and renovation projects.

Montgomery County received $13 million to support ongoing jail renovations, including a new behavioral health unit at the county jail.

The project will convert 226 general population beds into a behavioral health and medical wing, expanding the number of medical beds from 12 to 112.

The Montgomery County Board approved the project of the Commissioners in September 2023.

“This funding is a critical investment in the health and well-being of our community,” said Commission President Judy Dodge. “By building our first-ever Behavioral Health Unit in the jail, we’re taking a major step toward giving people in crisis the care they need, not just a bed, but a path to recovery. We appreciate the state’s support in providing solutions that truly make a difference.”

Clark County got around $4 million to support land acquisition and design work for a new jail.

News Center 7 previously reported that voters rejected a levy to fund the jail in November.

The funding will be awarded through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program.

An additional $5 million will be put toward security and safety projects at local jails as needs arise.

