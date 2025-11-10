2 in custody after Ohio high-speed police chase

By WHIO Staff

STRONGSVILLE — Two people were arrested after a police chase in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol initiated in chase on Interstate 71 south, near mile marker 230, in Strongsville, around 2 pm, according to our CBS news affiliates, WOIO.

OSHP said the driver initially had pulled over for the traffic stop, but then fled from the scene, starting the police chase.

The chase ended around mile marker 228 due to entering a construction zone, but was started again around mile marker 223, when the vehicle was spotted driving recklessly and reaching speeds of 130 mph.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the chase by deploying stop sticks to disable the vehicle on the shoulder.

The driver and the passenger both ran into a wooded area next to the interstate.

Both the Medina County SWAT Team and the OSHP Aviation unit were able to track down the two men and place them into custody.

