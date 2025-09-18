2 in custody following police chase in West Chester involving stolen vehicle

West Chester Chase
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Two people are in custody following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle in West Chester on Thursday afternoon, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV.

The chase began when West Chester police officers pursued a stolen vehicle, but it was terminated near the intersection of Tylersville Road and Kennesaw Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

After the chase was terminated, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Tylersville Road and Lesourdsville West Chester Road.

Police searched the area for suspects, leading to lockdowns at multiple Lakota Local School District schools, which have since been lifted, WCPO-TV said.

Officials reported that a 17-year-old was taken into custody just before 4 p.m., and a second person was apprehended more than an hour later.

The incident caused temporary disruptions in the area, but the situation has been resolved with both suspects in custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!