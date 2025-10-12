2 dead, 1 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash in Butler County

By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN — Two people are dead, and one remains in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Butler County on Saturday.

On Saturday, officers with the Middletown Division of Police were dispatched to a crash on State Route 122 and Dixie Highway.

Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles involved, according to a press release posted on social media.

Three people were taken to Atrium Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

One person was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, according to police.

The other two people were flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

One person died from their injuries at Miami Valley Hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.

At this point, police do not believe speed and impairment are contributing factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

