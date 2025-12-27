2 dead, 1 injured after police pursuit ends in crash, OSHP says

PIKE COUNTY — Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Ohio on Friday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were initially dispatched to a reported crash around 7 p.m. on U.S. 23 in Pike County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The Chillicothe Police Department was chasing a Ford Fusion on U.S. 23, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The Ford Fusion ran a red light and hit a Ford Escape that was going westbound on North Market Street, WBNS said.

State troopers said both drivers died at the scene.

Davina Arthur, 46, has been identified as the driver of the Ford Fusion.

William Gildow, 63, drove the Ford Escape, OSHP told WBNS.

Medics transported a passenger from Arthur’s vehicle to an area hospital.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

