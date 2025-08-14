2 dead, 5 injured in head-on crash in Ohio, OSHP says

DELAWARE COUNTY — Two people were killed, and several were injured after a head-on crash in Ohio on Wednesday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to U.S. 23 on reports of a crash in Delaware County just after 8:30 p.m., according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus.

Two women, 64-year-old Carol Waldman and 54-year-old Amanda Reidling, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation showed that a 2018 Dodge Ram was traveling south on U.S. 23 when it hit a 2021 Toyota Venza head-on. The pickup truck then crashed head-on into a 2025 Honda Accord.

The truck stopped against a guardrail, according to the OSHP.

The Ram and Accord caught fire after the crash.

Waldman and Reidling were two passengers inside the Venza.

Medics transported the Venza driver, the fourth passenger, and the pickup truck driver to the hospital with serious injuries, WBNS said.

The driver of the Accord and their 8-year-old passenger had minor injuries but were not taken to a hospital.

