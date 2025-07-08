2 dead after house fire in Butler County

By WHIO Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Butler County — Two people died after a house fire in Butler County Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati TV stations WXIX-19 and WLWT-5.

The fire occurred at a house in the 1800 block of Clarendon Avenue in Middletown around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters pulled two people from the home, both stations report.

Medics took both people to an area hospital, where they later died.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries on scene, according to both stations.

Middletown Fire told WXIX-19 that the fire didn’t start in the room where the victims were found.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, both stations report.

The victim’s identities were not immediately available.

