2 dead after officers exchange gunfire with suspect in Butler County, police say

MIDDLETOWN — Two people are dead after officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect in Butler County on Sunday.

Middletown Police responded to the 3000 block of Mohawk Street at 4:42 p.m. on reports that a female was shot inside a home by her husband, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived, they identified themselves as Middletown Police and started negotiating with a male suspect.

“While negotiating with the male suspect, the suspect discharged his weapon at the officers. In response, the officers returned fire, striking the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “Upon entering the residence, officers discovered both the male and female subjects deceased inside.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact Ohio BCI at 855-224-6446 or 740-845-2000.

