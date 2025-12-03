2 dogs dead after being trapped in Ohio house fire

2 dogs dead after being trapped in Ohio house fire

CLEVELAND — One dog survived, and two other dogs died, after being trapped inside a house on fire in Cleveland on Monday.

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sylvanhurst Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews encountered a heavy fire but were able to gain control after much effort.

Three dogs were inside the home when the fire started.

Two dogs were trapped in kennels.

One dog was rescued from the home, but the two trapped dogs died.

No residents were at the home during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

