2 dogs in house fire caused by dryer in Northern Ohio

STREETSBORO — Two dogs are dead after a house fire in Northern Ohio on Tuesday.
The Streetsboro Fire Department wrote in a social media post that they received an alert about a large amount of black smoke from a home near a high school.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Firefighters used forcible entry tools and found no humans inside the home, according to the fire department.
They extinguished the fire.
Firefighters determined the cause to be accidental due to a dryer running while the resident was away.
Two dogs died in the fire.
Home damages are estimated at $50,000, with the loss of contents of over $5,000, the department said.
The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio was called to assist the female resident forced out by the fire.
No firefighters were injured.
