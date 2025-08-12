2 dogs killed in Kettering crash

KETTERING — Two dogs were killed in a crash in Kettering on Monday evening.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Research Boulevard and County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m.

The crash happened when one vehicle failed to yield the right of way before making a left turn at the intersection, according to Kettering Police Department’s Public Information Officer Cynthia James.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals from the scene for injuries.

There were two dogs inside one of the vehicles. They both died in the crash.

James said charges against the at-fault driver were pending an investigation.

