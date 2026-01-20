2 families displaced after house fire spreads to neighboring home

PIQUA — Two families were displaced after a fire spread from one house to another in Piqua on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the fire was reported in the 420 block of South Downing Street in Piqua after 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams, the fire originated in one home and then spread to a neighboring home.

Everyone was able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported. A dog was rescued from one of the homes.

The families that lived in the two houses were both displaced, according to Chief Adams.

The American Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the displaced families.

The fire caused over $100,000 worth of damage, according to Chief Adams.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation at this time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group