2 flown to hospital, 3 others hurt after crash

GREENVILLE — Five people were hurt after a crash in Greenville on Friday.

Around 5:40 p.m., Greenville police and multiple first responder agencies were called to Ohio and East Main streets for reports of a multi-car crash.

An initial investigation found that a car was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when it ran a red light and hit two other cars that were going through the intersection, according to Police Chief Ryan Benge.

As a result of the crash, two people were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.

Three other people were taken by medics to a nearby hospital.

Police believe speed, alcohol, and drugs may have contributed to the crash.

