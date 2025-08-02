2 flown to hospital, 3 others hurt after crash

GREENVILLE — Five people were hurt after a crash in Greenville on Friday.
Around 5:40 p.m., Greenville police and multiple first responder agencies were called to Ohio and East Main streets for reports of a multi-car crash.
An initial investigation found that a car was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when it ran a red light and hit two other cars that were going through the intersection, according to Police Chief Ryan Benge.
As a result of the crash, two people were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.
Three other people were taken by medics to a nearby hospital.
Police believe speed, alcohol, and drugs may have contributed to the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
