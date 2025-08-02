2 flown to hospital, 3 others hurt after crash

CareFlight medical helicopter File Photo (John Rigano)
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — Five people were hurt after a crash in Greenville on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:40 p.m., Greenville police and multiple first responder agencies were called to Ohio and East Main streets for reports of a multi-car crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

An initial investigation found that a car was traveling eastbound on East Main Street when it ran a red light and hit two other cars that were going through the intersection, according to Police Chief Ryan Benge.

As a result of the crash, two people were flown to hospitals with serious injuries.

Three other people were taken by medics to a nearby hospital.

Police believe speed, alcohol, and drugs may have contributed to the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!