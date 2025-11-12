2 food distributions scheduled today in Montgomery County

FILE PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Two food distributions will be held in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With God’s Grace will host the second of two recent mobile food distribution events.

It is scheduled at the Warehouse Mobile Food Pantry on Springfield Street from 10:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. today, according to a spokesperson.

The first was on Monday at the Miamisburg Mobile Food Pantry.

With God’s Grace said that anyone who needs food assistance is welcome. They are asked to bring a photo ID.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Foodbank will host two mobile pantries this week.

The organization wrote in a social media post that the first will be a drive-thru event today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Vandalia Rec Center on Stonequarry Road.

The Foodbank said that their mobile pantries are open to everyone.

The Foodbank’s second distribution this week is on Thursday at the Xenia Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 am.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!