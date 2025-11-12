2 food distributions scheduled today in Montgomery County

MIAMI VALLEY — Two food distributions will be held in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

With God’s Grace will host the second of two recent mobile food distribution events.

It is scheduled at the Warehouse Mobile Food Pantry on Springfield Street from 10:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. today, according to a spokesperson.

The first was on Monday at the Miamisburg Mobile Food Pantry.

With God’s Grace said that anyone who needs food assistance is welcome. They are asked to bring a photo ID.

The Foodbank will host two mobile pantries this week.

The organization wrote in a social media post that the first will be a drive-thru event today from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Vandalia Rec Center on Stonequarry Road.

The Foodbank said that their mobile pantries are open to everyone.

The Foodbank’s second distribution this week is on Thursday at the Xenia Community Center from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 am.

