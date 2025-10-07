2 gunshot victims walk into local hospital after shooting outside Dayton bar

DAYTON — Two gunshot victims walked into a local hospital after a shooting outside a bar in Dayton over the weekend.

Around 2:15 a.m., Sunday, Dayton police officers responded to Miami Valley Hospital after a person reportedly walked in with a gunshot wound.

A 23-year-old male arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

About an hour later, a 26-year-old male walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury from the same incident.

Both victims told police that they were shot at after they were leaving “The Reserve on Third”, a bar located at 452 East Third Street.

The shooting remains under investigation.

