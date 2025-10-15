2 ‘hamburglars’ accused of stealing over 300 pounds of meat from freezer in custody

UNION CITY, INDIANA — Officers arrested two men accused of stealing over 300 pounds of meat from an area help center freezer.

The Union City Police wrote in a social media post that officers responded to a call that someone broke into the Union City Community Help Center’s freezer and stole “a significant amount of meat.”

“The two were arrested and booked into the Randolph County Jail, where they’ll have plenty of time to chew over their decisions,” the department said. “The duo didn’t wear striped shirts or carry cartoon hamburgers, but the resemblance to the infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar was uncanny — right down to the appetite for beef.”

Union City Police identified Juan Anguiano and Justin Flint as the two men they arrested.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly stole the following items:

315lbs of Hamburger and Sausage

2 boxes of pies - 8 pies inside each box

1 box of hot dogs with 36 inside

24 packs of bacon

24 loaves of bread

“This was definitely not a happy meal for them. They thought they could beef with the law, but we caught them before things got too rare,” the department added. “The Union City Police Department would like to thank the community for your help in identifying and locating these Hamburglars.”

Union City Police discovered that Flint is suspected of a series of recent vehicle break-ins.

Both suspects are facing multiple charges.

