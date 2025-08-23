2 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 12:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 500 block of East Third Street on reports of a shooting.
Medics took two people to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on their injuries were not immediately available.
The shooting remains under investigation.
News Center 7 will continue following this developing story.
