2 hospitalized, man charged after driving into side of Ohio home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a man drove through the side of an Ohio home on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., Springfield Township Police responded to the 8600 block of Desoto Drive in Hamilton County on reports of a vehicle that had crashed into a home, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

Upon arrival, police found that 33-year-old Shanie Henry had driven his Ford truck into the side of the house, causing “significant damage.”

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, two of whom were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Garland Butts II told WCPO-9 TV that his mother was holding her granddaughter on a couch inside the home when the truck burst through the wall, hit the couch, and threw them into a doorway.

He said the couch landed on his mother, but neighbors and firefighters acted quickly to help both injured people to the hospital.

“People showed up very quickly,” Butts said. “I’m so thankful for them showing up and helping us.”

A neighbor, Bea Lewis, told WCPO-9 TV that people had to jump into Henry’s truck and take his keys to stop him from driving away.

Henry has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

Police did not provide any details on the cause of the crash.

Ring camera footage obtained by WCPO-9 TV shows Henry’s truck traveling at what appears to be an accelerated speed, failing to make a curve, and continuing into a yard, through a fence, before hitting the home.

A criminal complaint filed on Monday said Henry “was operating under the influence and was under a license suspension.”

Lewis called on Springfield Township officials to add traffic calming measures to their portion of Desoto Drive because this wasn’t the first time something like it had happened, WCPO-9 TV reported.

“We put metal poles here because a car came in here, missed that turn, came up in here, hit my van, and hit my house,” Lewis said.

