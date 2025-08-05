2 hurt after car flips, hits concrete post

DARKE COUNTY — Two drivers were hurt in a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.

Arnson Desir, 32, of Dayton, was driving a 2024 Nissan Rogue northbound when he crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Anthony Oda, 28, of Bradford.

The impact caused Desir’s Nissan to overturn, coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway.

Oda’s Chevy traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a cornfield and a concrete post.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Desir was issued a citation for driving left of the centerline.

The accident highlights the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to prevent collisions and ensure road safety.

