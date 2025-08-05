2 hurt after car flips, hits concrete post

DARKE COUNTY — Two drivers were hurt in a crash in Darke County early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.

Arnson Desir, 32, of Dayton, was driving a 2024 Nissan Rogue northbound when he crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2012 Chevy Impala driven by Anthony Oda, 28, of Bradford.

TRENDING STORIES:

The impact caused Desir’s Nissan to overturn, coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway.

Oda’s Chevy traveled off the right side of the road, hitting a cornfield and a concrete post.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Desir was issued a citation for driving left of the centerline.

The accident highlights the importance of adhering to traffic regulations to prevent collisions and ensure road safety.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group