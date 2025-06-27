2 hurt after plane crash at Ohio vacation destination

Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

KELLEYS ISLAND — Two people were hurt after a plane crash at a popular Ohio vacation destination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies confirmed that around 11:30 a.m., a plane crashed at Kelleys Island Airport, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal was taking off to the west and crashed just after takeoff.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people were flown to St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO reported.

Kelleys Island Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!