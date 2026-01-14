2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured, and one of them was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:54 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 West and Coletown-Lightsville Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Buick Lacrosse, driven by Levi Livingston of New Weston, was traveling southbound on Coletown-Lightsville road.

Livingston failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, traveling into the pathway of a Kia Forte, driven by Jared Sorice of Greenville.

Livingston was transported by medics to Miami Valley Hospital.

Sorice was transported to the heli-pad at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight.

Livingston and Sorice are both being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

