2 injured after crash involving school bus in Ohio

File photo. 2 injured after crash involving school bus in Ohio

GROVEPORT — Two people were injured after a crash involving a school bus in Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in Franklin County, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver of a Groveport Madison school bus hit a Honda, and the Honda was pushed into another vehicle, according to Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams.

Medics transported a child and a mother from the Honda to a hospital.

They were listed in stable condition, WBNS said.

Adam said that no kids were on the school bus.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group