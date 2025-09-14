2 injured after motorcycles crash in Clark County

Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were hurt after two motorcycles crashed in Clark County on Sunday morning, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported in the area of Miller and Shrine roads before 11 a.m.

The dispatcher said the motorcyclists were riding together when the crash occurred.

Information on the severity of injuries or how the crash happened was not immediately available.

This crash is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

