2 juveniles arrested after multiple fires set at local park

Fire at local park (Huber Heights Fire Division)
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two juveniles have been arrested after multiple fires were set at a local park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There has been a “slew” of fires set near or under a shelter at a park in Huber Heights, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested the children responsible on Thursday night by using “various technologies” and “good old-fashioned police patrols.”

The age of the children arrested or the charges they face was not included on social media.

We are working to learn more details and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!