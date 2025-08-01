2 juveniles arrested after multiple fires set at local park

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two juveniles have been arrested after multiple fires were set at a local park.

There has been a “slew” of fires set near or under a shelter at a park in Huber Heights, according to the Huber Heights Fire Division.

Police arrested the children responsible on Thursday night by using “various technologies” and “good old-fashioned police patrols.”

The age of the children arrested or the charges they face was not included on social media.

We are working to learn more details and will continue to follow this story.

