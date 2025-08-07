2 juveniles hurt after electric scooter crashes with SUV in Clark County

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Clark County — Two juveniles were hurt after an SUV collided with an electric scooter Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:12 p.m. at the intersection of Kinnane Avenue and Clifton Avenue in Springfield Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an electric scooter operated by two juveniles was going south on Clifton Avenue. They failed to yield to a stop sign and were hit by a Kia Seltos that was going west on Kinnane Avenue.

The juveniles sustained minor injuries and were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Kia, a 68-year-old woman, wasn’t injured in the crash but was still transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

The crash remains under investigation.

