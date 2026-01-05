UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-75 SB after vehicle fire

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75 southbound in Miami County on Monday morning.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. near the State Route 41 exit, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The right two lanes of I-75 southbound were shut down, but they have since reopened.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group