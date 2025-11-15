UPDATE: Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

I-70 W 3 vehicle crash (WHIO Staff)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a 3 vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Westbound near mile marker 42.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers were called to the crash around 6:40 p.m, OSP dispatchers confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers said there are no injuries.

The right two lanes were blocked but have since reopened.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!