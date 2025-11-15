UPDATE: Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a 3 vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Westbound near mile marker 42.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers were called to the crash around 6:40 p.m, OSP dispatchers confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dispatchers said there are no injuries.

The right two lanes were blocked but have since reopened.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group