UPDATE: Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a 3 vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Westbound near mile marker 42.
State troopers were called to the crash around 6:40 p.m, OSP dispatchers confirmed.
Dispatchers said there are no injuries.
The right two lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
We will continue to follow this story.
