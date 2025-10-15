2 local food pantries joining forces to serve Miami County community

Two food pantries are coming together to better help serve the needs of their community.

MIAMI COUNTY — Two food pantries are coming together to better help serve the needs of their community.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the New Path Food Pantry has operated out of the Backyard Bistro since 2018.

TRENDING STORIES:

But after not coming to an agreement with the council of rural services, they had to find a new home.

Bill Lutz, Executive Director of New Path, and Shawn Rickert, Executive Director of Bethany Center, began talking.

“We had a long conversation, and we think it makes sense for us to be there at least temporarily to help both of our organizations serve the Piqua community,” Lutz said.

He said New Path alone provides food for hundreds of people.

“700 people a month through this location. They’ve got about the same number there at the Bethany Center,” Lutz said.

He explained that it would be detrimental if one food pantry had to close, making this partnership necessary.

“You’re talking about a community of 20,000 people. You know, the poverty rate here in Piqua is roughly 15% to 17% for children, so there’s a definite community need for the services that we’re providing,” Lutz said.

On Wednesday, families lined up at both locations over 30 minutes early, waiting to pick up what they needed.

Rickert spoke with News Center 7’s Malik Patterson over the phone.

He said they want the transition to be as smooth as possible.

“It was most important that they stay operating in Piqua, that there would be no disruption of service,” Rickert said

Lutz said that at this moment, they want to be available to people impacted by the government shutdown.

“If those folks are in a position where they need food, please search us out,” Lutz said.

The new location will be at the Bethany Center on 339 South Street in Piqua.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group