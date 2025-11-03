2 local high schools win 1st ever state cross country championships

(Beavercreek Schools/OSHAA (via Facebook and X))

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local high schools brought home state cross country championships this weekend.

The 2025 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) Cross Country Championships took place on Saturday at Fortress Obertz & Memorial Park in Franklin County.

The Beavercreek High School boys’ cross-country team won the Division I state championship on Saturday.

The Oakwood High School girls’ cross-country team claimed its first-ever state championship by winning the Division III title.

OSHAA wrote in a social media post that Beavercreek won its first-ever state title with a score of 107 points.

“Their hard work, dedication, and teamwork paid off in the biggest way possible,” said Beavercreek City Schools. “We couldn’t be more proud of these incredible athletes and coaches for representing The Creek with excellence!”

Oakwood won its first championship with 71 points, according to OHSAA.

