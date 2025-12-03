2 local leaders to receive honorary degrees from the University of Dayton

DAYTON — Two local leaders will receive honorary degrees from the University of Dayton during its fall commencement ceremony.

Debbie Blunden-Diggs, chief executive and artistic director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, and Tony Hall, former U.S. ambassador and three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, will be recognized on Dec. 13, according to a spokesperson from the university.

“Debbie Blunden-Diggs and Tony Hall emulate values we strive to instill in our graduates — leadership, creativity and service to others,” University of Dayton president Eric F. Spina said.

Blunden-Diggs has collaborated with the University of Dayton for years, enriching the community through performances, residencies, and educational outreach in over 40 schools in the Dayton area.

Her leadership in the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has been nationally recognized, earning awards from the Congressional Black Caucus, Regional Dance America, and the Ohio Arts Council, among others, the spokesperson said.

“My life’s journey has been centered around dance. Having the opportunity to see firsthand how it can create light and joy makes me want to find a way to share it with the world,” Blunden-Diggs said.

Tony Hall founded the Hall Hunger Initiative in 2015, which partnered with UD’s Fitz Center for Leadership in Community to address food system inequities and engage students in hunger-related research and advocacy, the spokesperson said.

Hall’s career includes significant legislative contributions to food aid and hunger alleviation. It’s earned him numerous awards, including the Silver World Food Day Medal and the Bread for the World Distinguished Service Against Hunger Award.

“To receive an honorary degree from any college is great, but to receive it from the University of Dayton, my hometown university, is very special and humbling,” Hall said.

The honorary degrees awarded to Blunden-Diggs and Hall highlight their impactful careers and ongoing contributions to the Dayton community and beyond, the spokesperson said.

