2 local softball players named high school All-Americans

Ivee Rastatter (L); Addi Inskeep (R) Photo contributed by Kenton Ridge and Minster Softball
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Two local softball players have been named First Team All-Americans.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) named Kenton Ridge High School’s Ivee Rastatter and Minster High School’s Addi Inskeep as softball All-Americans, according to an NFCA spokesperson.

Rastatter posted her appreciation on her social media account.

“BIG Thank you to NFCA for placing me First Team on their All-American list!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Congrats to all the other athletes that made it!”

The Minster High School softball team also congratulated Inskeep.

“This honor is a testament to her talent, dedication, work ethic, & leadership on & off the field,” they said on social media. “What a way to cap off an incredible career! We’re beyond proud of you!”

Kenton Ridge won its first state softball championship last month.

Minster lost in the Division VI Regional Championship to Tri-Village, 1-0, back in May.

