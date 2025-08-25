2 local state lawmakers push for federal drone funding

OHIO — Two local state lawmakers want Ohio to dominate when it comes to drones.

State Rep. Johnathan Newman (R-Troy) and State Rep. Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) submitted a letter to President Donald Trump to consider Ohio as one of the first states to receive federal funding for drones.

This under Executive Order 14305, “Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty,” according to their spokespeople.

The letter, signed by more than half of the Ohio House, emphasizes Ohio’s leadership in aerospace innovation and defense capabilities, making it a prime candidate for the federal grant. The representatives highlighted Ohio’s robust network of military installations and defense industry partners as key factors in their appeal.

“There has been a consistent alarm heard from law enforcement leaders that they do not have the equipment needed to address the risks presented by drones,” said Representative Newman. “We must get prepared to address those risks now.” "

“Ohio is THE state with the people who can solve the problems posed by unmanned aircraft,” said Representative Willis. “In the HOME of aviation, protecting the airspace domain is CRITICAL to the development of the aerospace future. We are READY to act in support of President Trump’s executive order on the subject!”

The letter of support underscores Ohio’s longstanding contributions to aerospace innovation and defense manufacturing.

It also points out Ohio’s strengths in agriculture and food production, further bolstering its case for receiving the federal funding.

The Ohio House is currently awaiting further instructions from the federal government regarding the application process for the grant.

Ohio’s bid for federal funding under Executive Order 14305 could enhance its role in national airspace security and bolster its aerospace industry.

The state’s representatives are eager to support the initiative and await further federal guidance.

