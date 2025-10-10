2 local teachers to keep jobs after social media posts

Miamisburg School Board Meeting
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Two local teachers who were on paid leave following social media posts will keep their jobs.

The Miamisburg School Board unanimously voted Thursday night for both teachers to remain employed by the school, according to Stacy Maney, superintendent.

Dozens showed up to the meeting to voice their support for the teachers.

The teachers were placed on paid leave last month following comments made regarding conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

They will return to the classroom on Oct. 20, according to Maney.

