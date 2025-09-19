2 local teachers placed on leave due to social media posts

Dozens of students and parents showed up to show their support for their teachers, who are on leave after comments made on social media.

MIAMISBURG — Dozens of students and parents showed up to show their support for their teachers, who are on leave after comments made on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alumni, current students, and parents packed the meeting.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the half hour of public comment, every person who took the podium supported the two teachers.

Those who took the podium said they did not want to see the teachers lose their jobs.

State Rep. Phil Plummer was at the meeting. He talked about his time as Montgomery County Sheriff.

“I’ve disciplined people for this. I’ve fired people for this. We’ve retrained people...so there’s options. I just want to let them know there’s options out there,” Plummer said.

News Center 7 asked him about the line between free speech and what someone might say, which could jeopardize their job.

“The line is, if you’re a public employee being paid by tax dollars, you’re held to a higher standard,” Plummer said. “These words have caused chaos here.”

Board members did not indicate when they will make a final decision on the teachers’ employment.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group