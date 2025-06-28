2 medical helicopters called to crash in Darke County

CareFlight Staff Photo
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — At least two medical helicopters are responding to a crash in Darke County Saturday afternoon, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred along SR-503 and Hollansburg Arcanum Road before 1 p.m.

The dispatcher said reports indicate that two cars are involved in this crash.

Additional details on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.

