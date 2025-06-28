2 medical helicopters called to crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — At least two medical helicopters are responding to a crash in Darke County Saturday afternoon, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred along SR-503 and Hollansburg Arcanum Road before 1 p.m.

The dispatcher said reports indicate that two cars are involved in this crash.

Additional details on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

