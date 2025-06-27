2 men arrested after police, SWAT serve warrant in Dayton

Police presence on Ashwood Avenue in Dayton Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Two men were arrested after a police and SWAT presence in a local neighborhood Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers and SWAT responded to the 0 Block of Ashwood Avenue to serve a warrant, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old man for having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and trafficking in drugs.

Video and photos from our news crew show that several officers were at a home on Ashwood Avenue.

Online jail records indicate that officers arrested 41-year-old Robert Eugene Henry Jr. on Ashwood Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Robert Eugene Henry Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on several felonies. This includes three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability and one count each of aggravated trafficking and drug possession.

News Center 7 is working to learn the name of the second man arrested.

We will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!