2 men arrested after police, SWAT serve warrant in Dayton

DAYTON — Two men were arrested after a police and SWAT presence in a local neighborhood Thursday morning.

Dayton officers and SWAT responded to the 0 Block of Ashwood Avenue to serve a warrant, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

Officers arrested a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old man for having weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and trafficking in drugs.

Video and photos from our news crew show that several officers were at a home on Ashwood Avenue.

Online jail records indicate that officers arrested 41-year-old Robert Eugene Henry Jr. on Ashwood Avenue at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Robert Eugene Henry Photo from: Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail)

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on several felonies. This includes three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability and one count each of aggravated trafficking and drug possession.

News Center 7 is working to learn the name of the second man arrested.

We will update this developing story.

